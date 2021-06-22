2 people seriously injured in Big Bear plane crash

Two people were seriously injured when a plane they were on crashed in Big Bear and caught fire, officials said.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed around 1:25 p.m., when the pilot was attempting to land at Big Bear City Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The two passengers were pulled out of the plane by bystanders and were airlifted to trauma centers, the Associated Press reported.

The plane caught fire after crashing, the FAA said.

The FAA and and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the matter.

