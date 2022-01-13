Single-payer health care plan has some California Democrats skeptical of its survival

Assemblyman Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) discusses legislation during floor debate at the state Capitol on Aug. 29, 2019. (Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

A contentious single-payer universal healthcare bill has cleared its first hurdle — but because of political courtesy, not policy accord.

It seems to face a very bumpy road ahead that, at this juncture, looks to be probably impassable.

One obstacle for the Democratic measure is lack of support from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The governor is taking a more pragmatic approach toward universal coverage, pushing something that’s very doable politically: allowing all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally to be eligible for the state’s Medi-Cal healthcare program.

