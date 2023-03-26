A car crash in Huntington Beach claimed the life of a 22-year-old man and hospitalized two others Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a single vehicle collision involving a 2014 Ford Focus on Main Street north of 13th Street around 2:30 a.m., according to a release from the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The 22-year-old driver from Huntington Beach was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers were transported to a local hospital; their condition is unclear. It’s unclear at this time if impairment played a role in the accident.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the Focus was traveling southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed just prior to the collision,” the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it is urged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator D. Demetre at 714-536-5670.