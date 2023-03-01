Geotechnical engineers learned that a sinkhole that opened up Saturday on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles has impacted a much larger area than expected, creating an unsafe situation for both pedestrians and vehicles, school officials announced on Wednesday.

The sinkhole developed beneath Circle Drive, between Campus Road and the entrance to Lot 2 on the south end of the campus.

“Fencing has been adjusted to block off the larger area,” the school announced on Twitter. “This area is unsafe for pedestrians and vehicles. Traffic is being rerouted around the closed area, resulting in some delays entering and exiting campus.”

Officials also said they are monitoring the situation and will update the campus community when more information becomes available.

In the meantime, faculty, students and staff are being encouraged to enter and exit the campus from Valley Boulevard and to use parking structures and lots on the north side of the campus.