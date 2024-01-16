A sinkhole began to form Monday night when a busted main sent water gushing through a Westwood neighborhood.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the 10400 block of Wilkins Avenue near Thayer Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Video showed a river of water flowing down Wilkins Avenue, causing minor flooding and forming a sinkhole in the middle of the street.

A broken main sent water gushing down a Westwood street on Jan. 15, 2024. (KeyNews.TV)

Fortunately, crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power managed to shut off the water before the street caved in.

Investigators determined the break occurred in an old 8-inch wide cast iron pipe.

The cause of the break was still being investigated but it may be that the pipe was just too old, a crewmember at the scene told KTLA.

No homes appeared to have been flooded or damaged in the incident.

LADWP crews were using heavy equipment around 4 a.m. to break open part of the street to repair the pipe.

No time estimation was given for when the repairs would be finished but it was expected to take at least several hours.