A sinkhole opened up in Long Beach along Pacific Coast Highway on June 3, 2023. (Citizen)

A sinkhole that opened up in Long Beach has shut down lanes on Pacific Coast Highway Saturday night.

The sinkhole was first reported a little before 4 p.m.

Citizen video shows the sinkhole opened up in the middle of a busy road near several gas stations and fast-food restaurants.

Drivers are asked to avoid the eastbound lanes on PCH from Santa Fe Avenue to Harbor Avenue out of precaution on Saturday night.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what caused the sinkhole to open up.

Officials from Long Beach Police, the Long Beach Water Department and the Department of Public Works responded to the scene.