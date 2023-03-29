A 710 Freeway off-ramp was closed after sinkhole developed underneath the roadway on March 29, 2023 (KTLA)

A 710 Freeway off-ramp will be closed for the next several days after a sinkhole developed in the ground beneath the roadway.

The sinkhole was found on the southbound side of the 710 at the California Blvd. off-ramp, according to Pasadena City Councilmember Steve Madison, whose district represents the area where the sinkhole was discovered.

Traffic is being diverted away from the off-ramp onto nearby Del Mar Blvd. and the off-ramp will be closed for at least the next several days, Madison said.

The councilmember said full repairs were expected to be completed on or before April 4.

Another batch of storms is expected to roll into Southern California in the coming days, meaning repairs likely will not be completed until the storm has passed.

Recent rains have caused a number of issues on roadways across Los Angeles County and the surrounding areas.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Caltrans closed several lanes of the 5 Freeway near Castaic after the interstate’s shoulder was damaged by a debris slide on the hill below.