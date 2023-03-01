A large sinkhole swallowed a vehicle at a Ventura County high school on Wednesday, prompting evacuations and closures.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle overturned inside a 10-foot wide and 20-foot length sinkhole in front of the Santa Paula High School campus.

The large hole was discovered on the west side of 6th Street, north of Pleasant Street following heavy rains that battered Southern California overnight.

A large sinkhole swallowed a vehicle at a Ventura County school campus on March 1, 2023. (Ventura County Fire)

The vehicle belonged to a school staff member and was unoccupied during the incident, said Ventura County Fire officials.

Emergency crews arrived on campus and began evacuating the school.

All classes have been canceled on Thursday due to “an abundance of caution,” school officials said.

Some staff members were unable to retrieve their vehicles due to the sinkhole’s dangerous proximity.

Residents on the “east side of the street have been allowed to remain in their homes and have not been ordered to evacuate at this time,” authorities said.

Authorities said no students or staff were injured or placed in “imminent danger,” and nearby buildings were deemed safely out of the sinkhole’s proximity.

“Santa Paula Public Works is continuing to monitor the area and has called in an expert geologist to conduct an assessment about its stability,” officials said. “At this time, 6th St. is closed between Pleasant Ave. and Virginia Terrace.”

More information will be announced on Thursday regarding plans to resume classes following updates from Santa Paula Public Works and the expert geologist.

“Student and staff safety is our number one priority,” school officials said.