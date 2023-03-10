A sinkhole is threatening a pair of homes in Camarillo Friday afternoon.
The 30-foot-by-30-foot active sinkhole in the 700 block of Trueno Avenue was reported by the Ventura County Fire Department about 11:15 a.m.
The hole opened up between a pair of homes that face Grada Avenue, and the “immediate homes are being evacuated,” the VCFD said.
In an update, the Fire Department said 16 people were evacuated.
A county geologist is on scene to provide more information, officials said, and “crews are sandbagging to divert water from the sink hole,” a move that appeared to be successful.
Sinkholes have plagued Southern California over the past several weeks as a series of rainstorms have eroded areas under roadways.
In Chatsworth, a sinkhole swallowed cars in January. Other sinkholes have appeared on the campus of California State University Los Angeles and in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.