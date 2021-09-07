Sisters accused of home invasion have been arrested: San Bernardino Police Department

Alize Faison, left, and Lyiah Faison, right, are shown in undated photos released by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 20, 2020.

Two sisters who are accused of pistol whipping someone during a home invasion-robbery last year have been arrested, the San Bernardino Police Department announced Tuesday.

On May 8, 2020, Alize and Lyiah Faison forced their way inside a home in the 2000 block of North Central Avenue while armed with a pistol and an assault rifle, police said.

The sisters stole $560 worth of property from the three people inside the home, at one point pistol-whipping one of the victims, police said.

The sisters were sought by police for the rest of 2020, but they were both captured this year.

Alize Faison, 22, was arrested in North Carolina earlier this year and extradited back to San Bernardino County, according to Sgt. Equino Thomas.

The other sister, Lyiah Faison, 19, was recently arrested in Las Vegas and was also extradited back to San Bernardino County, Thomas said.

Charges have been filed against Alize Faison by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office, and charges against Lyiah Faison are pending, Thomas added.

Each is being held on $250,000 bail.