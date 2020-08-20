Sisters pistol whip resident, steal $560 worth of property during San Bernardino home-invasion: Police

Alize Faison, left, and Lyiah Faison, right, are shown in undated photos released by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 20, 2020.

Two sisters are being sought in connection with a home-invasion robbery that left a person with “traumatic injuries,” San Bernardino police officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred 1:45 a.m. May 8 at a home in the 200 block of North Central Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Responding officers learned that the two women forced their way inside the home while armed with an assault rifle and a gun.

Three people were inside at the time and the suspects demanded the victims give them property.

The victims refused, but the women took about $560 worth of property and at one point pistol whipped one of the residents, Sgt. Jon Echevarria told KTLA.

The suspects left the area in a vehicle described as a newer-model white Honda Civic or BMW sedan.

The injured victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries, Echevarria said.

The women, identified as Lyiah Faison, 18, and Alize Faison, 21, remain at large. They are believed to be out of state, possibly in North Carolina or somewhere on the East Coast, Echevarria said.

Lyiah is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Alize is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Detective D. Sims at 909-384-5665, sims_da@sbcity.org or Sgt. B. Baker at 909-384-4955, baker_br@sbcity.org.