Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is opening on May 28, kicking off the summer water park season.

The 22-acre waterpark next to Six Flags Magic Mountain operates seasonally between May and September and boasts tall water slides, a river cruise, a wave pool, an interactive lagoon

and a kid’s play area.

The theme park will at first operate on weekends and then open daily beginning June 11.

This year, Six Flags is offering a three-tiered Pass Program, with options that range in price from $119.99 to $329.99. One-day tickets cost $45 each.

Attractions at the park include the Taboo Tower, which features three different speed slides, and the Bonzai Pipelines, where riders in enclosed vertical capsules are sent free-falling 40 miles-per-hour down slides.

With the water park set to open soon, Six Flags is now hiring for the 2022 season. Those aged 16 and older interested in applying can click here.