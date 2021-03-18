Six Flags Magic Mountain announces April 1 reopening plans

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia announced it plans to reopen on April 1 with extensive new coronavirus safety measures in place.

The park will first open to members and passholders on April 1 and 2 before opening to the general public on April 3, according to a Six Flags news release.

In accordance with state reopening guidelines, the park will operate at reduced attendance levels and will incorporate a new reservation system to control capacity.

All members, season pass holders and guests with single-day or group tickets will need to make a reservation at sixflags.com/reserve. Guests buying single-day tickets will be able to make a reservation during the purchase process, according to the news release.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, and we are excited to get our park open and our world-class collection of coasters running again,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Park President Don McCoy.

The park said it will be implementing extensive safety measures developed with infectious disease experts to protect guests and employees.

Those measures include the following:

Protocols for the safe operation of rides

Health screenings for guests and team members

Strictly enforced social distancing

Extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols

Sanitized food preparation and service

Commercial-grade cleaning equipment and supplies

The park said Los Angeles County will continue to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Six Flags Magic Mountain parking lot.

The reopening announcement comes one day after Disney announced its Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park were planning an April 30 reopening.

Universal Studios is also eyeing a late April reopening while Knott’s Berry Farm is expected to open back up sometime in May.