The Golden State’s largest solar energy project is now located in the Thrill Capital of the World.

Six Flags Magic Mountain announced Wednesday that they will be breaking ground on a new 12.37-megawatt solar carport and energy storage system.

The Six Flags Magic Mountain project is the largest single-site commercial renewable energy project in all of California, according to an official release from the theme park.

“We’re thrilled to be breaking ground on this monumental project and taking the next steps towards a cleaner, greener future,” Six Flags Magic Mountain Interim President Jeff Harris said. “We’re continuing to make advancements towards improving and protecting the environment.”

Key components of the new installation are its ability to save energy and decrease pollution.

The structure will have the ability to produce 20.8 million kilowatt hours of energy annually, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 2,874 homes, officials said.

It will also produce kilowatt hours of energy that will offset greenhouse gas energy consumption on a level comparable to removing 911 million miles worth of gas-powered vehicles from roadways.

The Six Flags Magic Mountain solar installation is set to include:

A 637,000-square-foot, 12.37-megawatt solar carport built over the main guest parking lot and team member parking lot

An estimated 3,544 guest parking spaces and 771 team member parking spaces

Approximately 30 EV charging stations

Added shade to keep team members’ and guests’ cars cool

Increased security systems

A battery storage system that can produce approximately 2 megawatts of power with up to 8-megawatt hours that can be employed daily

The Six Flags Magic Mountain project is the third overall Six Flags solar installation; other properties with similar installations include Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.

The three sites will rank as the largest volume of on-site solar systems for any United States-based organization, with a combined total of 42.37 megawatts.

For more information on the project, visit www.sixflags.com