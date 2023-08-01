As the ghouls and zombies slowly rise for spooky season this year, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced its brand new lineup for Fright Fest 2023.

The coaster park will be celebrating the festival’s 30th anniversary with eight themed haunted houses including new additions from “The Conjuring” and “SAW” film franchises.

Fright Fest will begin on Sept. 8 and run through Oct. 31. Fright seekers can immerse themselves in seven scare zones, enjoy Halloween entertainment and performances and take a ride on select coasters with the lights turned off.

New haunted houses for 2023 include:

The Conjuring – Inspired by the film “The Conjuring,” dare to enter the secluded farmhouse of the Perron family that has been terrorized and plagued by sinister spirits.

SAW X – Do you want to play a game? Experience the return of Jigsaw as you attempt to survive his ingenious and terrifying traps in the untold chapter of his most personal game yet, inspired by the upcoming release from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, “SAW X.”

Condemned House Party – The party lives on! Beware the souls of Sigma Phi Mu Mu trapped in this dilapidated old frat house. Back by popular demand from the fan-favorite event Scream Break.

City Under Siege – The clowns have taken over in the expansion of the park’s most popular scare zones and are loose and running rampant through the streets of DC UNIVERSE™.

“The Conjuring” maze. (Six Flags Magic Mountain)

“SAW X” maze inspired by the popular horror films. (Six Flags Magic Mountain)

City Under Siege clown scare zone (Six Flags Magic Mountain)

Devils Triangle ghoul scare zone. (Six Flags Magic Mountain)

Zombies on Tatsu. (Six Flags Magic Mountain)

Fan favorite haunts returning for 2023 include:

Willoughby’s Resurrected where evil spirits roam the once-affluent Willoughby’s Family mansion.

Truth or Dare leaves guests questioning their every move, with a new array of never-before-done scares and effects in a warped game of Truth or Dare. We double dare you to play.

Vault 666 Unlocked where demonic relics that are locked in a dark and sinister antique shop, cast spells and haunt those who try and steal them.

Sewer of Souls takes guests into an underground world of lost souls and terrifying tunnels where evil oozes.

Aftermath 2: Chaos Rising is the region’s largest outdoor maze, covering more than 40,000 square feet where the spirits of the dead and the near-dead inhabit a post-apocalyptic city with larger-than-life props, fire, fog, and other special effects.

Scare zones around the park:

Devil’s Triangle succumbs all passersby to the deepest, darkest depths of the ocean haunted by the many souls lost to the Devil’s Triangle, who prey on guests as they enter the park;

CarnivHELL lures visitors into a once-thriving circus, now taken over by a carnivorous band of carnies. Step right up and enter if you dare;

The Deadzone unleashes a renegade group of cyberpunk zombies that feed on unsuspecting visitors;

TERRORtory Twisted is a haven for steam-spewing mechanical beasts who relentlessly hunt down their victims.

Nightmares – A Twisted Fantasy brings your worst nightmares to life with a perverse twist on childhood favorite bedtime stories.

Exile Hill makes guests freak out when unimaginable sinister souls appear without warning.

The “spooktacular lineup of monstertainment” includes:

Unleashed returns with new a new haunt as the monsters break free. Located in City Under Siege at 7 p.m. nightly.

Sliders of the Night returns as the clowns of City Under Siege spark up the night in an all-out ghoulish competition of slide or die.

Invasion brings a fun new alien experience to the Full Throttle Stage with live DJs, interactive games and a colony of extraterrestrial creatures that’ll haunt your dreams.

Spirits with Spirits returns with a new home at the Full Throttle Sports Bar. Guests of age can sink their teeth in devilish treats and sweets accompanied by spirits of both natures.

Those with young children can also enjoy the festival with “Kids Boo Fest,” which offers a range of family-friendly activities during the daytime on Fridays through Sundays. Activities include:

A trick-or-treat trail in Bugs Bunny World, where you can collect sweet treats and encounter friendly characters along the way.

Two new spooktacular pint-sized mazes with ghoulish fun around every corner; and

A spooky ride aboard the Whistlestop train donned with festive décor.

Fright Fest operates on select nights:

September 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 28-30

October 1, 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29, and 31.

For all information on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest, including tickets, hours and park details, click here.

The park is also currently hiring scare actors for Fright Fest. Those who are 16 years of age and older can apply online at sixflags.com/magicmountain/jobs.