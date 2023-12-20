A massive storm system moving into Southern California prompted Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia to close Wednesday.

The amusement park made the announcement in an update on its Instagram page.

“Due to inclement weather, Six Flags Magic Mountain will be closed today December 20, 2023,” a portion of the statement read.

The Southland is bracing for several inches of rain and possible thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous lightning, strong damaging winds and small hail during the height of the storm late Wednesday and Thursday.

There was no word on whether the park will need to close for additional days as the storm passes through.

Guests will be able to use their tickets to visit the park any other operating day through Dec. 31, according to the post.

Additional park information and operating hours can be found at sixflags.com/magicmountain.