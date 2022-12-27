Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it would close Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. due to “inclement weather.”

Park tickets purchased for Tuesday will be valid until Dec. 31 and the park will reopen as scheduled on Wednesday, the theme park announced on Twitter.

The theme park said the decision to close early was made as a winter storm headed toward Southern California. Much of the area had already experienced some precipitation and periods of heavy rain were expected throughout the rest of the week.

Rainfall totals between 0.5 and 1.5 inches were estimated for Tuesday and Wednesday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Slightly less rainfall was expected for Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Certain areas were also expected to see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.

Another storm is expected to hit this weekend, just in time for the new year.