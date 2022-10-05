Six Flags Magic Mountain, is offering a limited-time deal for 2023 annual passes until Oct. 10, the theme park announced.

The thrill capital of the world will offer discounts for its Gold, Platinum and Diamond passes.

All passes include general parking, unlimited visits to the theme park for the rest of 2022 and discounts on food and merchandise.

The 2023 Platinum and Diamond passes also include unlimited visits for all of 2023. According to its website, the Gold pass also includes this promotion, but it expires on Sept. 4, 2023.

The Gold pass is sold for $79.99, the Platinum pass is sold for $99.99 and the Diamond pass is sold for $249.99.

Customers can set up a monthly payment plan for the Platinum and Diamond passes. Parkgoers can pay as low as $7.99 for the Platinum pass or $28.99 for the Diamond Pass after initial payments.

Single-day tickets can be purchased online for guests not interested in a pass, starting at $65.

To celebrate the Halloween season, the theme park will be hosting the “Six Flags Fright Fest” and “Kids Boo Fest.” These events started on Sept. 24 and will conclude on Oct. 30.