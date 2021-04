Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is reopening to members and pass holders Thursday and Friday. The general public will be allowed back into the park beginning Saturday.

Related Content Six Flags Magic Mountain announces April 1 reopening plans

Six Flags will operate at reduced attendance levels and with new COVID-19 safety measures in place in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2021.