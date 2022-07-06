Digital rendering of the new Wonder Woman roller coaster set to debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, July 16, 2022 (Six Flags)

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is set to debut its much-anticipated and record-breaking Wonder Woman roller coaster next week.

WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage will take riders on a thrilling adventure for the very first time next Saturday, July 16.

Riders will reach speeds of up to 58 mph and can expect a steep climb up a 131-foot hill, an intense 87-degree drop and three inversions (like a loop) along the coaster’s 3,300-foot track.

Before boarding, those waiting in the Greek-inspired ride queue will be treated to immersive storytelling and a deep dive of the comic book heroine’s history and greatest accomplishments.

A diagram shows the thrills you can expect when riding the new Wonder Woman roller coaster set to debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, July 16, 2022 (Six Flags)

While the coaster will propel riders as high as 13 stories in the air, it will also launch Magic Mountain into uncharted territory.

Flight of Courage will become the theme park’s 20th roller coaster, the most at any single theme park in the world. It will also become the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet, park officials said.

The coaster will call the newly reimagined DC UNIVERSE area of the theme park home. The six-acre section of Magic Mountain is already the site of the popular BATMAN The Ride and several other DC Comics-themed rides.

DC UNIVERSE is currently undergoing its own expansion and remodeling to make that corner of the theme park fully immersive with new retail space, exclusive merchandise and an “innovative restaurant and bar experience.”

For more information about the coaster and get your tickets, click here.