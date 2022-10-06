Six Flags Magic Mountain updated its bag policy, which goes into effect on Oct.7.

The new enhanced public safety measures will include a reduced bag size limit and an x-ray screening of all bags coming into the theme park, the park said in a statement.

All bags, including backpacks and purses, can’t be any bigger than 12 x 12 x 6. inches. Diaper bags and bags used for medical reasons will be excluded from this rule.

“Because Six Flags is a family Park, we expect Guests to behave appropriately. Violating our Park policies may be cause for ejection from the park without refund,” the statement said.

The theme park also announced that card payments would only be accepted at its stores, including restaurants, retail stores, games, ticket windows, and parking toll booths.

Multiple kiosks throughout the park will allow parkgoers to deposit their funds onto a prepaid debit card if they only have cash.

Guests who want more information can visit the Six Flags Magic Mountain website.