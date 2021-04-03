Six Flags Magic Mountain welcomes back thrill seekers a year later

Donald Kolwyck and his wife, Sharon, were next in line to ride the Full Throttle roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain when a voice on a loudspeaker announced that the ride was temporarily offline for technical problems.

“Oh, I guess we are back to normal, then,” Kolwyck joked, noting theme park rides’ reputation for breaking down.

Normal? Not quite.

More than a year after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Flags Magic Mountain is back to operating stomach-churning thrill rides and selling high-calorie snacks, albeit with a slew of new coronavirus safety protocols that begin at the front gates, extend to the rides and restaurants and even affect the men’s bathrooms.

