A skateboard-wielding assault suspect accused of striking a security guard is seen in a photo provided by the Corona Police.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona.

Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred.

The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said.

The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored polo shirt, blue jeans and dark sneakers. He appeared to be carrying a skateboard with a yellow-bottomed deck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tabikha at 951-604-4555 or email Malek.Tabikha@coronaca.gov.