Skateboarder alleges he was abused, kidnapped by 2 L.A. County deputies involved in Andres Guardado shooting

Jesus Alegria was skateboarding with some friends at a Compton park on an afternoon in April when Deputy Miguel Vega and his partner, Chris Hernandez, pulled up.

Hands on their holsters, the deputies approached a group of teens. Alegria, 24, and his friends shouted at them to stop harassing the kids. The deputies, he said, rounded on them and words were exchanged. Vega suddenly grabbed Alegria’s wrists and shoved him into the back of the patrol car. The deputy didn’t handcuff him and didn’t ask Alegria’s name.

The wild minutes that followed ended with Alegria bleeding from the head and eventually triggered a criminal investigation into the deputies, who also face a civil lawsuit filed by Alegria that alleges they kidnapped him and then lied to cover up their actions.

This account of what happened is based on interviews with Alegria, his father and others, as well as the lawsuit, video footage, and law enforcement and medical records. Lawyers for the deputies declined to discuss the case. Sheriff’s officials did not respond to questions about Alegria’s claims, leaving it unclear whether the department challenges his account of what happened.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

That timing meant Vega and Hernandez were still on the streets one night in June when they came upon 18-year-old Andres Guardado and Vega killed him in a controversial shooting that led to widespread protests and remains under investigation. https://t.co/1IYLmwcmpq — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 15, 2021

Now, Jesus Alegria thinks back on the day with disbelief.



“I thought it only happened in movies,” he said. “I’m just glad I made it out alive.”



Read the full story by @AleneTchek: https://t.co/1IYLmwcmpq — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 15, 2021