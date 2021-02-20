Skateboarder Nyjah Huston among 5 people charged with hosting superspreader party in L.A.

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston celebrates with the trophy after winning the Street League Skateboarding world championship men’s final in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 22, 2019. (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

A skateboarding superstar is among five people Los Angeles prosecutors have charged with organizing parties that were possible superspreader events at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nyjah Huston, a four-time world skateboarding champion, and Edward Essa, the owner of a home in the Fairfax District where authorities say parties have been repeatedly shut down by police since last fall, are among those charged.

After the latest party last month, Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the L.A. Department of Water and Power to cut off electric service to the home in the 800 block of North Curson Avenue. Huston and Essa are both charged with creating a nuisance, a misdemeanor. Neither could be reached for comment Friday.

Three other people face similar charges in unrelated cases, allegedly involving a secret New Year’s Eve banquet in downtown L.A. and frequent gatherings behind covered windows at another Fairfax hotspot.

