Skaters, bicyclists and rollerbladers cruised down 19 miles of the California coastline Sunday morning as part of an event brought on by the nonprofit Boarding for Breast Cancer.

The event started at the Santa Monica Pier and ended at Redondo Beach as a way to promote an active lifestyle while raising awareness and funds for the nonprofit’s education, prevention and survivorship programs.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 24, 2021.