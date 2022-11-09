Human skeletal remains were found in an empty water pipeline in Culver City over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Police responded to a call for service to meet Metropolitan Water District employees in the area of Venice and Sepulveda boulevards around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday.

The employees told officers that they found the remains while inspecting an empty water pipeline, police said.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were human.

It is unclear how long the remains had been there or how the person died, but the case is actively being investigated, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident, is asked to call Sgt. Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or the Culver City Police Department watch commander at 310-253-6202.