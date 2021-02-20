Skeletal remains found in San Bernardino County desert identified as missing NorCal woman

Skeletal remains found in San Bernardino County desert field have been identified as a Northern California woman reported missing last year, officials said Friday.

Erika Ashley Lloyd is seen in an undated photo obtained by KTLA sister station KRON.

The remains of 37-year-old Erika Ashley Lloyd were discovered on Jan. 31 east of the 5200 block of Danby Road in Wonder Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Detectives were called to the scene and they retrieved the partial skeletal remains, which a forensic specialist was able to identify as Lloyd using her dental records.

How she died remains undetermined, officials said.

Lloyd’s family reported her missing on June 17, 2020, three days after she was last seek in Walnut Creek. The woman was believed to be traveling to Joshua Tree National Park.

The missing person report kicked off weekslong search and rescue efforts, with deputies, volunteers and aircraft fanning out across Joshua Tree to look for her.

Lloyd’s car was found was abandoned on a desolate dirt road about 19 miles outside Joshua Tree Village shortly after she was reported missing, California Highway Patrol officials told KTLA sister station KRON last year.

There was no evidence of a crash on the roadway where the car was found, though the vehicle had damage to its windshield and back window, according to CHP.

Her parents, Ruth and Wayne Lloyd, told KRON their daughter had spoken of needing a break from pandemic-related stress after her business was shut down. They had urged the public to come forward with any information that could help them find her.

“Her family is waiting for her and her son is missing his mom,” her dad said.

Ruth Lloyd told the station she had spoken her daughter on June 14.

“She sounded like she was driving. She was speaking very rapidly. It was just hard to make out exactly what she was saying,” the mother said.

Lloyd leaves behind a son.



The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Gardea at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.