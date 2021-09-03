Sketch released in search of man who randomly attacked woman on Ventura bike trail

Ventura police on Sept. 3, 2021 released this composite sketch of a man who attacked a woman along a Ventura bike trail.

Ventura police on Friday released a composite sketch of a man believed to have randomly attacked a woman on a bike trail earlier this week.

The incident occurred about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday along a bike path near the 126 Freeway west of Kimball Park.

The woman was walking east on the path when when a man riding a bicycle passed her going in the opposite direction.

“Once he passed the victim he turned around and randomly attacked the victim,” Ventura police said in a news release.

She was pushed from behind and grabbed around the neck, Cmdr. Rick Murray told KTLA. The woman fell to the ground but was able to fend off the attack by kicking, and the man got away. The victim was not seriously injured.

The man is described as being in his 20s, with a medium build, short dark hair and a thin mustache.

Aside from the the sketch, police also released surveillance images of a man on a bike who they believe witnessed the crime. Murray said police want to talk to that man, who is being described as a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the assailant or the man in the surveillance images is asked to call Detective Nunez at 805-339-4328.

As we continue to investigate this crime, we have attached a composite sketch of the suspect. pic.twitter.com/Ky17H3Yvzy — Ventura Police (@Ventura_PD) September 3, 2021