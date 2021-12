An end-of-the-year blast of cold air swinging across California’s mountain regions during the Christmas weekend and into the last week of 2021, brought some much-needed powder in SoCal’s mountains.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders flocked over to the Mountain High resort located just an hour and a half from Los Angeles over the holiday weekend to shred the gnar.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 26, 2021.