Skiers, snowboarders rejoice: Big Bear Mountain Resort to open Thursday

Big Bear Mountain Resort prepares to reopen to skiers and snowboarders on Nov. 26, 2021. (Lee Stockwell BBMR)

Big Bear Mountain Resort announced Monday that their skiing and snowboarding season will kick off this week.

Starting Thursday, season pass holders can hit the slopes, while the general public will have to wait until Friday.

The two mountains at the resort — Bear Mountain and Snow Summit — include over 400 acres, 26 lifts and more than 55 runs combined.

Bear Mountain will open with access to chairs 9 and 7, while Snow Summit will open with access to chairs 1 and 8.

“Forecasts are calling for dry weather with winds up to 10 mph, which is great for snowmaking,” according to the resort.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s, with further cooling expected by opening weekend as the onshore flow returns.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Bowl Resort in Lake Tahoe postponed the start of ski season last week, marking the third resort in the region to delay their opening days due to uncooperative weather. The Heavenly and Northstar resorts also announced they would not be open by Thanksgiving weekend.

Winter operations at Big Bear Mountain Resort typically run from November to April.

Face coverings will be required indoors for guests that have not been fully vaccinated.

For details about opening day, visit the resort website.