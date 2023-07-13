A battle is brewing between the city of Laguna Beach, which recently took control of Aliso Beach from the county, and skim boarder riders who claim the officials are unfairly considering a new law that would cut into some of their fun.

One of the biggest attractions at Aliso Beach for the wave riders is a naturally occurring sand berm that separates Aliso Creek from the ocean. When it’s breached under the right conditions, it’s an excellent wave for skimboarding.

“It does break naturally more often than not,” Greg Viviani told KTLA. “Also, the wave riders like to break it as well because it does create a standing wave and it creates sandbar out front, which creates better waves to ride as well.”

However, the city is looking at a new ordinance that would ban skim boarder riders and others from digging out the berm over concerns about polluted water from upstream going into the ocean too often.

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen spoke to KTLA last month about the issue.

“First of all, you like nature to take its course, right? When it’s a natural breach, that’s fine. It flushes out the creek,” Whalen explained. “There is concern with urban runoff. The creek runs through a number of cities inland and by the time the water gets there, there are water quality issues.”

Viviani, who documents skim boarder riders on his social medial channels, believes the city’s concerns are misguided.

“I think the municipal code that they’re going to try to put on this is a waste of energy and assets…. city resources,” he said.

According to Viviani, much of the water being released is not just runoff, but ocean water that regularly gets trapped behind the berm and he doesn’t believe that the skimboarding community is doing any harm by breaching it.

“Here’s the catch, it’s going to break regardless of if we break it,” he said. “If the city breaks it, if it breaks naturally, it’s going to break.”

A 2021 report by multiple Orange County agencies obtained by KTLA echoes that sentiment, saying humans breaching the berm “simply speeds up the inevitable.” The report was commissioned when the county was running the beach and similar complaints arose.

“There is no direct correlation between berm knock downs and an increased risk of exposure to bacteria,” O.C. Health told KTLA.

The Laguna Beach City Council is scheduled to discuss a possible ordinance outlawing recreational breaching of the berm in October. Meanwhile, Viviani has started a petition to try and convince council members to reject the idea.