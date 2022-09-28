Get ready to enter the “World of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach” as construction crews work to bring Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood to life.

Sky5 captured video of the construction progress Wednesday as crews worked on various aspects of the project, such as the Warp Pipe entrance and Bowser’s Castle.

Super Nintendo World will be the first Nintendo World theme park in the U.S. after fans enjoyed its first iteration at Universal Studios, Japan, in 2021.

According to a press release, the new expansion to Universal Studios Hollywood is expected to debut in early 2023.

In a press release, Universal Studios officials said Super Nintendo World would feature the “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, interactive areas and new shopping and dining experiences.

The new ride will take guests into Bowser’s Castle, where they will enter the Mario Kart-inspired vehicles and put on augmented reality goggles before starting the race.

Guests will compete on Team Mario to defeat Team Bowser and win the Golden Cup.

Before the new area opens, fans can buy Super Nintendo World-themed merchandise at the Feature Presentation store at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to the theme park’s website.