Authorities arrested a motorcyclist in Los Angeles County following a dangerous, high-speed pursuit on Thursday night.

The suspect was wanted for speeding out of Baldwin Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The biker was seen hitting speeds up to 120 miles per hour while erratically weaving through highway traffic and surface streets.

The suspect eventually exited in the Long Beach area and pulls into a neighborhood where he narrowly misses crashing into a patrol car.

Authorities arrested a motorcyclist in Los Angeles County following a dangerous, high-speed pursuit on August 3, 2023. (KTLA)

The biker ditched the motorcycle and began running as officers exited their vehicle and sprinted after him.

The suspect was quickly tackled to the ground and placed under arrest.

KTLA’s Gil Leyvas reported from Sky5.