Authorities pursued a stolen vehicle in Los Angeles County on Thursday night.

The pursuit began in Lakewood as the suspect driver was seen leading Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies on a high-speed chase.

The driver was seen erratically crossing freeway lanes while hitting speeds of up to 110 miles per hour. At times, the suspect drove without headlights while narrowly missing other vehicles.

Later on, officers from California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as it continued into the night.

Eventually, the suspect crashed and was taken into custody.