Authorities are pursuing a high-speed suspect in Los Angeles County on Friday night.

The suspects were seen driving erratically, weaving dangerously through traffic on surface streets and highways.

They reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour at times and narrowly avoided crashing into other vehicles.

The suspects are possibly wanted for home invasion from the Orange County area.

They have carjacked at least one vehicle during the pursuit.

Details are limited and this story will be updated.

Sky5 is overhead.