Authorities are pursuing a high-speed vehicle in Los Angeles County on Friday night.

The suspect is wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pursuit initially began in South L.A. around 9:15 p.m. The driver was seen driving without headlights on and reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour while dangerously weaving through traffic.

It’s unknown how many occupants are inside the vehicle.

Sky5 is overhead.