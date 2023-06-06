Authorities are pursuing a vehicle from Orange County that continued driving into Los Angeles County on Tuesday night.

The suspect was initially pulled over in San Juan Capistrano for a welfare check before speeding away on the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The compact SUV, which was hit with a spike strip earlier, continues driving on the highway.

Authorities believe the driver is a woman who was seen speaking on the phone, but it’s unknown how many others may be inside the vehicle.

Both front tires have peeled off as the suspect continues traveling on rims.

Sky5 is overhead.