At least one person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on Friday night.
The two suspects inside the car were initially wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
As the vehicle traveled at high speeds through freeways and surface streets, the suspects eventually pulled over in a neighborhood near West Louise Street and Pacific Avenue in Long Beach.
The suspects then ran into the backyard of a home as officers surrounded the cul-de-sac.
At least one suspect was reportedly taken into custody while another remained in a standoff with police.
