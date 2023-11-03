At least one person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on Friday night.

The two suspects inside the car were initially wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As the vehicle traveled at high speeds through freeways and surface streets, the suspects eventually pulled over in a neighborhood near West Louise Street and Pacific Avenue in Long Beach.

At least one person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on Nov. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspects then ran into the backyard of a home as officers surrounded the cul-de-sac.

At least one suspect was reportedly taken into custody while another remained in a standoff with police.

