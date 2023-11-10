A suspect was arrested after a high-speed chase in Ventura County on Friday night.

It’s unclear what the man was initially wanted for as California Highway Patrol units trailed closely behind the vehicle.

The chase started on the southbound 5 Freeway, down the Grapevine and eventually ended on the westbound 126 Freeway after authorities successfully deployed a spike strip to disable the vehicle’s front tire.

The suspect hits speeds of around 90 miles per hour throughout the pursuit.

A pursuit surrenders to CHP officers in Ventura County on Nov. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 video shows the suspect stepping out of the car with his hands up and surrendering to officers as a large dog hopped out of the car.

Officers were able to shuttle the dog inside the suspect’s vehicle until animal control arrived at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Sky5 video of the chase can be seen in the video player above.