Police are engaged in a standoff with a suspected DUI driver following a pursuit in San Bernardino County on Friday night.

The driver was initially wanted for a possible DUI and felony evading, according to Ontario police.

The driver was seen hitting speeds over 100 miles per hour on the 60 Freeway, weaving erratically through traffic.

As the suspect exited the freeway at Market Street, police administered a pit maneuver, spinning the suspect’s vehicle backward through an intersection.

Multiple patrol cars immediately boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as they await the driver’s surrender.

The suspect is refusing to step out of the car in an apparent standoff. A K-9 unit and a SWAT Team vehicle later arrived on the scene as the suspect continued the standoff.

He was seen angrily gesturing inside the vehicle, punching the vehicle’s dashboard and throwing objects out of the window.

Sky5 is overhead.