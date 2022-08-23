Fire crews quickly handled a brush fire that threatened homes in San Dimas Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near N. Reeder Avenue and E. Renshaw Street.

Sky5 footage showed ground crews protecting homes while a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter made water drops from above. At least one outbuilding was destroyed.

Crews had the fire largely contained by 3:45 p.m. after it burned approximately six acres.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Early Tuesday, L.A. firefighters contained a small brush fire in El Sereno that was determined be arson.