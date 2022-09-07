The Fairview Fire continues to expand with very limited containment in the mountains south and west of Hemet, California.

The fire was estimated to be 9,846 acres Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire announced. Containment was listed at just 5%.

Two people died trying to escape the flames in their vehicle when the fire first erupted Monday afternoon. A third person in the same vehicle suffered severe burns but survived, officials announced Wednesday.

At least seven structures have been destroyed, including several homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

