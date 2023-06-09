A man was arrested after a dangerous high-speed chase in Los Angeles near Boyle Heights on Friday.

During the pursuit, the suspect was driving a reported stolen light-colored Hyundai Elantra.

Sky5 video shows the driver swerving through several lanes at high speeds over 100 miles per hour, barely missing other cars on the freeway.

The driver then exits the highway, pulls into a dead end in an apartment complex and jumps out of the car. He was detained by California Highway Patrol authorities after a brief pursuit on foot.