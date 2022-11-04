Police are pursuing a high-speed motorcyclist traveling recklessly on the wrong side of the freeway in Hollywood on Friday night.

The motorcyclist was seen traveling at high speeds along the 134 freeway in Glendale before exiting on Hollywood Way onto side streets.

At one point, the rider was seen popping wheelies and performing stunts like standing on his bike seat while patrol cars were trailing closely behind.

The suspect continued erratically, running red lights and riding on sidewalks while narrowly missing pedestrians.

The suspect was circling around the Universal Studio theme park area before a group of other motorcyclists suddenly joined in, surrounding the suspect.

The biker stopped at a gas station to refuel before continuing the ride.

