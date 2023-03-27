Cal Fire crews untangle a skydiver who landed in power lines near Lake Elsinore in San Bernardino County on March 27, 2023. (Cal Fire Riverside County)

A skydiver avoided serious injury after they made a crash landing in a set of power lines near Lake Elsinore Monday morning.

It happened around 11:55 a.m. on the 31900 block of Corydon Street, according to Cal Fire Riverside County.

Fire crews responded to the scene with several trucks and treated the incident like a traumatic injury response.

Cal Fire crews untangle a skydiver who landed in power lines near Lake Elsinore in San Bernardino County on March 27, 2023. (Cal Fire Riverside County)

Using ladder trucks, firefighters were able to untangle the skydiver and safely remove them from the power lines.

Despite the unexpected landing, the unidentified skydiver avoided serious injury and was released after declining further treatment, fire officials said.

Crews were released from the scene a short while later.