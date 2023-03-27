A skydiver avoided serious injury after they made a crash landing in a set of power lines near Lake Elsinore Monday morning.
It happened around 11:55 a.m. on the 31900 block of Corydon Street, according to Cal Fire Riverside County.
Fire crews responded to the scene with several trucks and treated the incident like a traumatic injury response.
Using ladder trucks, firefighters were able to untangle the skydiver and safely remove them from the power lines.
Despite the unexpected landing, the unidentified skydiver avoided serious injury and was released after declining further treatment, fire officials said.
Crews were released from the scene a short while later.