Skyline Fire burns 25 acres in Corona; precautionary evacuations ordered

A blaze, dubbed Skyline Fire, was burning 25 acres in Corona Thursday afternoon.

The vegetation fire was reported around 4:37 p.m. near Skyline Drive and Foothill Parkway, southwest of Corona, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The blaze was initially reported to be burning 10 to 15 acres at a moderate rate of spread in “light flashy fuels and heavy brush,” the department said. As of 6:15 p.m., it had burned at least 25 acres.

Precautionary evacuations were in place at Clearing Circle, Meandering Lane, Burrero Way, Corbett Street and Overland Lane, according to the Corona Fire Department.

At least two helicopters and two air tankers were battling the flames from above.

Meanwhile, the region was facing high temperatures, prompting an excessive heat warning and elevated fire danger. Crews continued battling additional fires burning nearby, including the Ranch Fire in Azusa and the Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest.

