A funeral mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles is set to remember Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell on Friday.

O’Connell was shot and killed last month in his Hacienda Heights home. His housekeeper’s husband has been arrested and charged with murder.

The Irish clergyman focused much of his career on the people of Los Angeles, and Lucy Boutte, who worked with the late bishop, said he will be missed.

“Certainly, there is a loss, a tremendous loss, but there has been a sense of his presence everywhere we’ve been together in prayer,” she said.

The COLA service is set to begin at 11 a.m.