The Los Angeles Police Department posthumously honored slain officer Juan Diaz Tuesday, a year after his death.

Diaz, who was 24 when he was killed, was named an honorary member of the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division, which he always dreamed of joining to keep the neighborhood where he grew up safe.

