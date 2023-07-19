A man was found shot to death in a riverbed next to a Montebello park Tuesday afternoon.

The man, whose name and age have not been disclosed, was found in the Rio Hondo riverbed behind Grand Rea Park, located at 600 Rea Drive, at about 5:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about the shooter or shooters has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 323-890-5500.

To report information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.